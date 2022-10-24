Keep Athens Beautiful makes the square downtown look extra special for fall year after year and there are some special scarecrows that make the decorations even more festive.
For a number of years, local elementary students, along with their parents, have created scarecrows to accompany the downtown decorations that Keep Athens Beautiful coordinates.
Kimberly Hanson from Bel Air Elementary has coordinated this project for years for Bel Air and Kristen Deupree from South Athens Elementary coordinated the project for them this year.
Keep Athens Beautiful is a non-profit organization and their mission is to preserve the natural beauty and environment of Athens.
There are also sponsors who made the fall decorating of the square possible, which include Athens Economic Development Corp, First State Bank, Athens Investment Center, Lilly Enterprises, Attorneys Title Company, Smith Lumber Company, VeraBank, Linda Kenneaster, Trinity Valley Abstract and Title, UT Health, Benchmark Real Estate, Steve Grant Real Estate, and Martin Bennett Attorney.
Take a drive around the Athens square or a brisk walk around the courthouse and check out these one-of-a-kind scarecrows.
