Southside Feed was recognized by Purina in Vienna, Austria for being a top growth store out of 4,000 dealers across the nation.
Southside is no stranger to winning awards and has won the Best Feed Store Award from the Greater Athens Magazine from 2012-2017 and 2019-2022 and it also won the Gold Award from Purina in 2018.
Purina awards four levels with different incentives for reaching the goals at each level and this year, Southside was given the Silver Level award. At the awards ceremony, which was held where the President of Austria resides, there were 400 people and 150 stores in attendance, as well as a few laboratory facilities. Most of the Double Gold winners are labs from around the country.
In attendance was also a ranch in Seagoville, as well as Russell Feed Stores, which has 11 locations in and around the Metroplex. Southside Owner Lacey Loftis met a lot of people at the event, ranging from Washington, New York, California and other stores up and down the east coast.
She learned that almost all of the stores that won an award had multiple locations and that Southside was one of very few stores that had a single location. Loftis says, “It’s an absolute honor to sell Purina Feed and we are extremely humbled to receive this award.”
Loftis says that the architecture of Europe was amazing and they toured St. Stephens Catholic Church, Schonbrunn Palace, and experienced a Spanish Riding School. She says “the atmosphere was awesome and it was a great experience.” She continues, “They speak English in Vienna, but some German so we had to rely on Google Translate some, which was interesting.”
In 2020, Southside describes having an incredible year by bringing Jonathan Carnes on as a new manager and remodeling the inside of the store, in 2021 they got new gas pumps, and recently they built a new hay barn. Loftis says, “God has really blessed us these last few years and we have a great staff and awesome customers.”
Between 2021 and 2022, they sold roughly 80,000 bags of feed from Purina, although they do sell feed from 8 other companies as well. Southside Manager Jonathan Carnes says, “Purina does an incredible job with testing its products before releasing it, which is one of the reasons I'm so impressed with them. They have dozens of full time nutritionists and PHds on staff at their headquarters.” Carnes is also a Retail Sales Specialist with Purina and has gone to training at the Purina Headquarters, so he's becoming more knowledgeable in Purina feed.
Purina traces its roots back to 1894, when founder William H. Danforth began producing feed for various farm animals under the name Purina Mills. Currently, Purina livestock feed is owned by Land O’Lakes and Purina dog food is owned by Nestle and their ideas have revolutionized the way animals are fed. Over the years, they’ve discovered 235 nutritional solutions for animals across 24 species, conducted over 24,000 research studies, registered 125 patents, and tested each feed product at every step.
Southside sells livestock feed, liquid feed for cattle, bulk feed, dog/ cat food, seed, fertilizer, hay, deer feeders & blinds, and many farm & ranch and lawn & garden supplies. They also have bio free diesel and ethanol free fuel at the fuel pumps and they offer bulk diesel, off-road diesel, and DEF as well.
Visit Southside Feed at 3500 FM 753, Athens and contact them at 903-677-2973.
