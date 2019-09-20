First Christian Church Athens is have a special Sunday morning service, Sept. 22, as they welcome Pansy Stallings, southern gospel pianist, who will be sharing her musical talent and personal testimony. Stallings travels and shares her talent and testimony. She has a large following that enjoy her genuine “down home” style of playing from her heart. She recognized her God given talent at a very early age, playing totally by ear with no formal training or ability to read music.
The service will be on the same style as the Gaither Homecomings. Kern Railsback, senior pastor of the church, will join Stalling as they play many of the favorite hymns including “Victory in Jesus,” “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” “He Touched Me,” and “When We All Get to Heaven.”
First Christian will also have the dedication of a beautiful Steinway grand piano that has been given to the church..
The church is located at 900 Robbins Road and service begins at 10:45 am. The public is encouraged to come enjoy this musical program.
