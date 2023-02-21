The Catfish Palace in Athens will be hosting Country Christian/Southern Gospel artists Cyndi Reynolds from Cross Roads, Mary Farmer from Terrell, and Todd Lee from Gun Barrel City from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, February 25.
This is the second time that Reynolds and Lee have sung there and the restaurant plans to start hosting performers every fourth Saturday of the month. Last month was the first time that the singers entertained patrons and Reynolds says, “a great time was had by all those who attended.”
Reynolds, a member of First Baptist Church of Cross Roads, is a new Country Christian artist and also a member of The Gospel Music Artist Association, the International Country Gospel Music Association, and the American Country Christian Music Association.
Her first single, “Beautiful Messes,” was released to radio in November 2022 and is currently moving up three different charts. The song moved up in February on the Cross Country USA Hot 100 Christian Country chart from spot 83 to 73 and on Christian Voice Country Gospel Top 100, it recently made a 21 place jump from 97 to 76.
Mary Farmer has been musically inspiring people for some time and a few years ago won first place in the Adult Division in the Inspirational Country Music Association’s Nashville Talent Showdown in Jacksonville, Arkansas, singing a song close to her heart, “Already Home.”
Todd Lee Ministries has been blessing people all over the state, especially at Cowboy Churches, with his preaching and singing and he will be returning to share his musical talents on Saturday.
Enjoy catfish and inspirational music at 200 U.S. Highway 175 W, Athens. For more information, email Cyndi Reynolds at songbird0117@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.