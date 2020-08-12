South Place Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing is pleased to announce we are now under new ownership and management. Summit LTC Management, a long-term care company based in Fort Worth was founded in 2016 and oversees the management of 11 nursing facilities throughout the state.
Chris Slimmer, President of Summit LTC Management said he is excited about the new opportunity. “Athens is a great town that we have wanted to be a part of for several years that lies well within Summit’s footprint. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to acquire South Place from another quality operator and will be retaining the facility’s leadership team that is already a great asset to the community,” he said.
“We look forward to all the exciting changes that are in store for South Place and are fully-committed to caring for your loved ones with the highest quality of care possible.
South Place Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Athens that offers a high quality of care for those unable to care for themselves. Our amazing team offers a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, social services and a secure environment for loved ones suffering from Dementia/Alzheimer’s,” Slimmer said.
“Both short and long-term stays are welcome, each of which are tailored to the individual needs of our residents. We accept several payor sources including Medicare, Medicaid and private pay. We strive to meet the highest standards of care and treat our residents as though they are part of our own family,” he said.
For more information about South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, visit www.summitltc.com/locations/Southplace or call 903-677-5864.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.