The buyers brought their checkbooks and put the finishing touches on a successful 2021 Henderson County Livestock Show on Saturday.
The grand champion steer entered by David Richardson of Henderson County 4-H Beef Club auctioned for a show record $20,000 on Saturday. That was followed by a $10,000 price for the reserve grand entered by Destiny Potter of Eustace FFA.
"That's a beautiful calf, right there," auctioneer Kenneth Odom said.
Odom has been calling the sales for about 30 years. He got his start as an exhibitor during his school days, showing steers and heifers.
The grand champion hog also brought a hefty sum. The Hampshire, entered by Ryan Smith of Malakoff FFA gaveled at $12,000. For the reserve Cross, entered by Libby Rogers of Horizon 4-H, the winning bid was $3,750.
A 147-pound, grand champion market lamb, entered by AnnMarie Zajac, of Malakoff FFA, was auctioned for $5,000 while the reserve entered by Riley Davenport, of Brownsboro FFA, brought $3,000.
Other grand and reserve champions sold for:
• Grand Broiler - Kody Svoboda, Malakoff FFA, $3,000
• Reserve Broiler - Landon Hatton, Happy Days 4-H, $2,500
• Grand Fryer - Aaron Baker, Brownsboro 4-H, $2,750
• Reserve Fryer - Milo Bratton, Happy Days 4-H, $2,000
• Grand Goat - Alexia Martinez, Mabank FFA, $3,250
• Reserve Goat - Karli Rayburn, Cross Roads FFA, $2,500
• Grand Shop Project - Cross Roads FFA, $1,250
• Reserve Shop Project - Brownsboro FFA, $1,100
• Grand Project Show - Lance King, Brownsboro FFA, $1,400
• Reserve Project Show - Valerie Valencia, Brownsboro FFA, $350.
Odom said the 195 Project Show entries sold for a combined $35,158 at the project auction on Friday night. The Commercial Heifers entered this year sold for a total of $64,000 at the Henderson County Livestock Commission.
