The buyers brought their checkbooks and put the finishing touches on a successful 2021 Henderson County Livestock Show on Saturday.

The grand champion steer entered by David Richardson of Henderson County 4-H Beef Club auctioned for a show record $20,000 on Saturday. That was followed by a $10,000 price for the reserve grand entered by Destiny Potter of Eustace FFA.

"That's a beautiful calf, right there," auctioneer Kenneth Odom said.

Odom has been calling the sales for about 30 years. He got his start as an exhibitor during his school days, showing steers and heifers.

The grand champion hog also brought a hefty sum. The Hampshire, entered by Ryan Smith of Malakoff FFA gaveled at $12,000. For the reserve Cross, entered by Libby Rogers of Horizon 4-H, the winning bid was $3,750.

A 147-pound, grand champion market lamb, entered by AnnMarie Zajac, of Malakoff FFA, was auctioned for $5,000 while the reserve entered by Riley Davenport, of Brownsboro FFA, brought $3,000.

Other grand and reserve champions sold for:

Grand Broiler - Kody Svoboda, Malakoff FFA, $3,000

Reserve Broiler - Landon Hatton, Happy Days 4-H, $2,500

Grand Fryer - Aaron Baker, Brownsboro 4-H, $2,750

Reserve Fryer - Milo Bratton, Happy Days 4-H, $2,000

Grand Goat - Alexia Martinez, Mabank FFA, $3,250

Reserve Goat - Karli Rayburn, Cross Roads FFA, $2,500

Grand Shop Project - Cross Roads FFA, $1,250

Reserve Shop Project - Brownsboro FFA, $1,100

Grand Project Show - Lance King, Brownsboro FFA, $1,400

Reserve Project Show - Valerie Valencia, Brownsboro FFA, $350.

Odom said the 195 Project Show entries sold for a combined $35,158 at the project auction on Friday night. The Commercial Heifers entered this year sold for a total of $64,000 at the Henderson County Livestock Commission.

