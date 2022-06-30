Sometimes a government agency can provide services for decades, with many not really aware of the role they play.
Calie Jarvis of the Trinity-Neches Soil and Water Conservation District 422 told the Athens Kiwanis Club members Tuesday that her organization has been around since 1940 with a variety of helps to offer and they'd like to spread the word.
Jarvis said Texas Governor W. Lee O'Daniel signed a bill into law in 1939 creating the program under which the many Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the state were established. The Trinity-Neches District serves all of Henderson County and a bit of Anderson and Van Zandt Counties as well.
"All of our programs and decisions are run by local landowners," Jarvis said.
She said the organization can not collect taxes and has no power of eminent domain.
Conservation Planning provides technical assistance to landowners and operators interested in maintaining and improving their natural resources. Following an onsite visit to inventory farm resources and identify potential problem areas, a comprehensive plan is developed. programs, if desired.
Soil analysis helps producers make fertilizer and nutrient decisions for their operation. Proper application of nutrients protects the water supply from contamination caused by erosion or leaching. Additionally, the rising costs of fertilizer and lime make soil analysis vital to maximize return on investment.
Trinity-Neches SWCD sponsors a soil and hay testing service. The Soil & Water District will collect samples, send them to Stephen F. Austin State University Soil Testing Lab, and interpret the results. Shipment costs and fees are paid by Trinity-Neches SWCD.
The District is guided by a five member board of directors, which meets each month.
Jarvis thanked the Kiwanis Club for allowing them to meet at Kiwanis Park during COVID-19 restrictions.
You can contact the NRCS Athens Field Office on U.S. 175 West for further information about their assistance.
