JACKSONVILLE — Addison Wittram went 4-5 at the plate and drove in three runs to help spark Malakoff to a 9-3 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Fightin' Maiden Field in Jacksonville.
Wittram belted a home run and had three singles for the Lady Tigers (1-2).
Ava Perkins punched out a double, to go along with a base hit and three runs batted in, while Bailey Riley went 2-4 at the dish with one RBI.
The Lady Tigers used a pair of big innings to get the job done as Malakoff plated three runs in the top of the fourth and four in the fifth frame.
Collecting the win in the circle for the Lady Tigers was Ariel Posely, who tossed four innings and gave up two hits while allowing one unearned run. She walked six and fanned five.
Riley worked three innings of relief and surrendered two runs (both earned) off of just one hit. She struck out six and issued four free passes.
Malakoff had 11 hits compared to Jacksonville's three.
Each team committed three errors.
Jacksonville slipped to 0-4 as a result of the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.