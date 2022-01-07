The Henderson County Girls Softball Association is accepting registration for the spring 2021 season through March 4. The season will run from April to mid-June.
The league is looking for players from 4 to 15 years old in all skill levels, from beginner to more experienced, according to HCGSA secretary Leighanne Austin.
Athletics teach sportsmanship, being a team player and many lessons used in daily life. Sign up for a season of fun, fitness, and softball fundamentals.
Registration is $75 and includes league fees and a uniform top. Additional children are $65. Online registration is required and an additional fee of 3.3% plus a $2 processing fee will be charged at checkout.
"Our coaches are excited to see our returning players and hopefully many new players this year. Spring league is about community,” Austin stated. “We love to bring families to the ballpark to have fun while developing players no matter their skill level."
The Association said the league is about more than sports, but also family and self esteem.
“We want our players to gain confidence, new friendships, and memories of a great season,” Austin stated.
If you would like to register, please visit,https://hcgsa.sportngin.com/register/form/705652314 or visit their Facebook page for a QR code.
