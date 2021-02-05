The Henderson County Girls Softball Association is accepting registration for the spring 2021 season through March 1. The season will run from April to mid-June.
“We are looking for players from 4 to 15 years old in all skill levels, from beginner to more experienced,” stated Leighanne Austin, HCGSA secretary. “Join us for a season of fun, fitness, and softball fundamentals.”
Registration is $75 and includes league fees and a uniform top. Additional children are $65. Online registration is required and an additional fee of 3.3% plus a $2 processing fee will be charged at checkout.
The Association says the league is about more than sports, but also family and self esteem.
“Our goal is to bring families and the community together by providing more than an opportunity to play softball,” Austin stated. “We want our players to gain confidence, new friendships, and memories of a great season.”
If you would like to register, please visit, https://hcgsa.sportngin.com/register/form/945418042.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.