The UIL softball playoffs move into the Area round this week and a couple of local 4A schools are rolling along. The Mabank Lady Panthers just keep winning and had no problem with Caddo Mills in the bi-district round.
Mabank shut out the Foxes 12-0 on Thursday and were almost as efficient Saturday, winning 11 to 1 to secure the series. They now take on North Lamar in a best of three series. North Lamar defeated Lindale 12 to 2 Saturday in the final game of that three game set.
The all Panther matchup begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Winnsboro. Game two, and a third, if necessary will be played there Saturday.
The Brownsboro Lady Bears earned a trip to area by stopping Terrell in two games. Brownsboro rode strong pitching, shutting out Terrell 8-0 and 1-0.
Next up for the Bears are the Bullard Panthers, who roared through their district and playoff games without a loss.
