Spring has arrived and with that comes a warm weather treat, the beloved snow cone. Sno-Bunnies started providing the scrumptious icy treats in early April.
The business is family owned, and one of several businesses they have in the community. The family owned Lazy M Convenience Store near Purtis Creek in the '90s.
“We grew up in the small business world,” said Chalisa Madsen, owner. “I was running cash registers and stocking shelves at 8-years-old, so customer service is second-nature to all of us.”
Madsen said the idea for the snow cone stand started with a love of the property it sits on.
“I have always loved this little spot just off downtown Athens,” Madsen said. “Its so cute, I like looking at something and seeing the potential and what it could become with a little TLC and elbow grease.”
The frozen treats come in over 50 flavors between traditional and specialty mixes. In addition they offer iced coffees and giant pickles. They have sugar-free and keto flavors for those that need a low carb treat.
The quality of shaved ice matters to true snow cone connoisseurs, and Madsen spared no expense.
“People love the all my exes because it is a Texas flag color,” she said. “I bought the best shaver on the market, because that matters.”
With a degree in business and marketing, Madsen said she thought this would be a great first venture for Madsen Industries. The sisters, Kianna and Sasha, also have businesses including Sugar Bear, owned by Chalisa, Two Peas in a Pod Resin Shop, mother Carol and Kianna, and the Wandering Bee Co. by Sasha. The family sets up at various farmers markets and fairs in the region.
Home schooled by Carol, the girls are best friends and love to help each other out with their new adventures, evident by the family present working to make sweet treats. Madsen’s degree is in business and marketing.
“We get told all the time that our energy is awesome, making people's day is our jam.,” Madsen said. “We like making people smile. I know everyone says that sort of thing, but we genuinely do.”
Currently they operate from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The hours and days will extend during the summer months. Visit them on Facebook at Sno-Bunnies, or email snobunniesinathens@gmail.com. They are located at 119 S. Palestine st., Athens.
