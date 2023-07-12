By Jennifer Browning
Many have been enjoying delectable items made by Kelly and Camille Barnes, Owners of Smoky B, for a while as they also manage The Texan in Athens and serve dishes there during events.
However, the storefront for Smoky B just opened recently where one can stop in to purchase menu items to go such as sandwiches or meat by the pound including brisket, pulled pork, sausage, St. Louis spare ribs, chicken, pork belly, and more.
Sides are also available such as pinto beans, green chile cheesy hominy, vinegar-based coleslaw, and deviled egg potato salad.
They also have specials like brisket nachos, smoked cheeseburgers, and the Belly Burger, which begins with a smoked burger and adds pork belly and sauces to create the finished dish.
Smoky B is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays unless they sell out earlier.
Pre-orders can be called into 903-904-4167 and follow photos and specials at www.facebook.com/SmokyB.BBQ.
