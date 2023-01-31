Aaron “Bubba” Smith has served on the Athens City Council, Place 2 for several years and last week he tendered his resignation from the council in order to run for Mayor.
Smith stated in a press release, “I believe Athens has accomplished many things during this time through a collective effort from the City Council, City Manager and staff, the Athens Economic Development Center, and all the other boards that support this city.” He continued, “I am thankful to have worked with so many good people and I would like the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Athens as mayor.”
According to the City Charter, "Any person holding an elective office of or with the City of Athens who shall become a candidate for any elective office of the United States or this state or any political subdivision of this state shall immediately forfeit his position with the city and announcement of his candidacy for such other office shall constitute immediate resignation from such city office."
The remaining City Council members will appoint someone to fill the vacancy created by Smith's resignation.
According to the City Charter: "Any vacancy or vacancies occurring in the City Council shall be filled by appointment of a majority vote of the remaining City Council within thirty (30) days, which person or persons so appointed shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term for the place or places to which such appointment shall be made."
Filing for the May 6 Athens City Council election opened Jan. 18 and will close Feb. 17. The positions of Mayor and Council Member, Place 1 are on the ballot this year.
