The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the disappearance 17-year-old girl identified as Kiana Valdez, who has been missing since Wednesday, March 1, from her family home on Shady Creek Rd. near Tyler.
Valdez is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 102 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The parents do not know what she was last wearing and could not provide information on acquaintances or known locations where she might go, according to the SCSO statement.
Although the SCSO termed this case as that of a runaway, the sheriff’s office indicated Valdez has no history of running away.
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Kiana Valdez should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit smithcountysheriff.com. The sheriff’s office also has a Facebook page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.