Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center Director Michael Ellsberry told the Athens Economic Development Board members on Tuesday that he'd like to see the organizations work together toward their common goals.
"Last year we assisted in financing over $9 million for a variety of businesses in a variety of places, but in the city of Athens it wasn't very much," Ellsberry said to the EDC members. "I'd like to change that."
The Trinity Valley Small Business Development Center offers no cost consulting services for those planning to start a business or pre-existing businesses seeking advice.
AEDC President Will Traxson asked if there is a reason the center has not been able to help as much in Athens.
"There just doesn't seem to be as much activity," Ellsberry said. "You look at our statistics and Kaufman County is growing fast, there are a lot of things going on up there."
The Forney area is especially active as the Dallas area sprawls to the east.
Elsberry said they are working on some local projects that he can't reveal at present.
Ellsberry said the center might help the EDC with some research regarding prospective businesses.
The center is funded by the Small Business Administration., the state of Texas, and Trinity Valley Community College. They lend support in business plans, market research, marketing, accounting systems, management techniques, financial tools and projections, and preparing for financing.
Ellsberry has received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional from the National Development Council.
Certification is a designation given to individuals who successfully complete an intensive economic development finance training series that is conducted by NDC.
The Trinity Valley SBDC serves five counties and holds office hours in Athens and several other area locations. The Athens office is in the Partnership Center on E. Corsicana Street.
