As the temperatures dropped in Henderson County on Thursday, the streets and highways became treacherous for motorists.
Within a few hours law officers and rescue personnel were called to several wrecks in the county, some severe.
Early Friday, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse sent out a message urging those who had to be on he roads to be careful. Roads remained slick and bridges were icy.
"You may not be able to see the ice, but it's there," Hillhouse said.
The Gun Barrel City Police Department reported there had been several accidents, with the bridges and overpasses especially dangerous.
The first call for a major wreck on Thursday came at 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 175 and State Highway 334, near Mabank. About four hours later, Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 59 near Athens.
As the morning came, the streets got busier and wrecks became more plentiful. At 5:42 a.m., DPS was called again, this time to the intersection of Southwest Loop 7 and State Highway 31.
At 5:45 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Trinidad Fire Department personnel responded to a wreck further west on State Highway 31. Three more wrecks were recorded during the 6 o'clock hour.
Henderson County 9-1-1 dispatchers got the call for one of the most serious wrecks at 7:10 a.m. near the Precinct 2 barn on U.S. 175 in Eustace. DPS, Eustace Police and HCSO officers worked that wreck.
Responders were called to yet another wreck on U.S. 175, shortly after 2 p.m., with DPS, Eustace Fire and HCSO on the scene.
Still another major wreck where Loop 7 meets U.S. 175 in Athens was reported at 4:10 p.m.
On Thursday night, at about 9 p.m., several entities responded to a wreck on U.S. 175 near the LaPoynor school. DPS were on the scene for an hour-and-a-half and two ambulances called.
The Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers that highway conditions can change rapidly when freezing temperatures combine with even the slightest amount of precipitation. They encourage motorists to "only travel when necessary and drive to the conditions of the roadway."
TxDOT crews are working to make the roads as safe as possible, but wrecks are a reality in these conditions. Also, be advised that responders are sometimes stretched thin and it may take a while to get to your accident scene. Dress warm and take other precautions to help you endure the freezing conditions should you get stranded
