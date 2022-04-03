The Skit Guys, comedy duo of Tommy Woodard and Eddie James, had the Cain Center roaring in laughter Saturday evening at the Hope Springs LaughWell event. This event was originally planned to take place in March 2020, but after multiple delays, the duo finally made their way back to Athens.
Tommy and Eddie have been friends since high school and they discovered that their knack of making people laugh could have a purpose. They like to think of themselves as pastors more than pranksters, trying to use comedy to break down walls and barriers.
The two travel the world performing and making short films and scripts for churches. Their mix of sketch and improv comedy helped Hope Springs raise over $76,000 to support their goal of more clean water projects and providing hygiene kits to girls around the world.
The Skit Guys like to have audience participation and they definitely enjoyed the crowd they picked from in Athens. Although he took it as all fun, freshman Benjie Sowers says he won’t be picking up his cell phone at the “wrong” time anymore after getting picked on right off the bat for being on it while they began the show.
Two other audience members were brought up on stage to participate in the action by providing sound effects as Tommy and Eddie performed a routine about David and Goliath.
Tyson Rich, an eighth grader, kept Tommy in stitches with his slingshot sounds, while seventh grader Adrian Greenlee, with her deadpan style, was told by Eddie that she was a natural comedian.
The Skit Guys have a movie called “Family Camp,” coming out May 13, and they were excited to preview it to the audience.
Eddie commented on how there are family animated and family superhero films, but no family comedies that are actually family friendly and that’s the goal they feel they accomplished with this movie. He went on to speak of how the two have always incorporated the the three H’s -- humor, heart, and hymn, and that this movie is full of that.
Hope Springs Water founder, Ted Mettetal, acknowledged the incredible amount of work that has been done over the last few years was more than he, Steve Akin, and all of Hope Springs could ever do on their own. He said he is “just the person God picked to sell bottled water and drill wells around the world.”
