Living in a lake community is a part of day-to-day life for many in Cedar Creek, but not everyone has the opportunity to enjoy watersports or access the fun. Todd Garrett is working to give children their best day ever through a unique organization, Skiin’ with the Galilean.
Around 320 campers, 160 volunteers and a multitude of non-profits, foster families and organizations gather for three days of fun on Lake Athens, where they learn to ski and wakeboard, eat amazing food and learn about the Galilean.
“Everything we do is free,” Garrett said. “Around 18 to 25 boats come and help kids and some adults enjoy lake day fun, eat great food and hear a message from the Bible.”
Garrett started the organization 21 years ago, combining his lifelong passion of water skiing with his love of Jesus.
“I have been a water skier my entire life and am passionate about it,” Garrett said. “I learned when I was a kid and I remember that first time skimming across the water and still see that image in my mind. I also am passionate about my faith and I thought what if I combined the two and made the first day they experience skiing they learn about Jesus. We have so many that tell us it is the greatest single day they have ever had in their entire lives.”
The group’s mission statement is to create a fun lake day for foster families and those with special needs. It provides boating, water sports, great food, and a Biblical message of love.
Every camper participates free and every person working the event is a volunteer. The group is run entirely on donations.
If you would like to participate in the Marble Falls or Athens event in 2022, follow them at www.swtgtx.org. Donations can be sent to SWTG, 7596 Angelina Dr., Athens, Texas 75752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.