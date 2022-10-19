The Singing Men of East Texas come to Athens, Thursday with an assembly of dazzling voices for a concert and live recording.
The singing begins at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Athens on Carroll Street. Street. The Singing Men of East Texas is a volunteer choir of about 70 active and retired Music Directors and choir members.
They are backed by an array of musicians including Kern Railsback of First Baptist on the piano. The group is one of 6 regional choirs that make up the Singing Men of Texas.
The Singing Men of East Texas is made up of ministers and laymen from East Texas churches spanning from as far north as Texarkana to as far south as Crockett, and everywhere in between.
They men have a passion for music, but have a far greater passion for pointing others to Jesus Christ.
The performance features a mix of tunes from the contemporary classic “Is He Worthy.” to the stirring “Midnight Cry.” Outstanding soloists from among the members will be featured during the evening.
The mix of music melds many styles and tempos, with southern gospel, country gospel, spiritual and modern sounds all part of the repertoire.
There is no charge for admission. An offering will be taken.
The Singing Men perform one concert per month, at a different church in the region throughout the season, which ends in May.
