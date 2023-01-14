Vocal harmonies, showmanship, and humor delighted an overflowing audience when the Texas A&M University Singing Cadets came to Athens this week.
This choral group, made of 60 male voices, performed a wide repertoire of songs including patriotic numbers like “God Bless America,” country songs like “Home on the Range,” classic rock songs that had people singing along like “Sweet Caroline,” hymns, and more.
All songs were interspersed with humor and stories and the Singing Cadets certainly ham it up for the audience, especially during songs like “Nothin’ Like a Dame.”
Director David Kipp, in his 28th year as Director of Choral Activities at Texas A&M, also spoke about a former Singing Cadet, Roel Prado, who took his own life in 2020 after a hard-fought battle with depression.
The Singing Cadets were brought to Athens by the Greater Athens chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This grassroots mental health organization is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI offers programs, support groups, and education to those with mental health disorders and those that love them.
When Director Kipp spoke about Prado, he said the Singing Cadets continue to share about him in an effort to honor his life as well as bring awareness to the battles faced by those with depression.
The Singing Cadets then performed a song commissioned by composer Heather Sorenson entitled “What If I Could Tell You” which they sing hoping it spreads comfort and peace to anyone else struggling.
Tanner Hoang’s grandparents who live in Athens, were in the audience as well. Hoang, a Texas A&M student, was found deceased last month and his grandparents told NAMI that they found solace in the evening.
NAMI Greater Athens TX is incredibly humbled and appreciative of the many generous sponsors and those who contributed to a love offering at the event, as these donations will directly impact the mental health efforts in the Athens area.
The Singing Cadets were treated to an evening at gracious host homes throughout the community before being seen off the next morning by Co-Chairs Ginger Morton and Sherry Werneking and other NAMI Steering Committee members as they continued on their tour to Sherman, Texas.
This was the third time the Singing Cadets have visited Athens and the resounding sentiment from the group is that they can’t wait for the invitation to return again.
