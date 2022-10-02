Singers in the Athens area launch into rehearsals Monday, Oct. 3 for the 2022 community Christmas production.
The choir will have about two months to prepare for the Dec. 11 presentation.
“With the “Messiah” so successful last year, we wanted something similar,” Director Kern Railsback said. “Consulting with some of the leaders and soloists we came up with the idea of Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria.’”
Antonio Vivaldi composed “Gloria” in 1715 and it has become known as one of sacred music’s most uplifting choral works.
Railsback said everyone who’d like to take part is invited regardless of their musical level. The practices are Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Athens and musical scores will be available at the choir room.
“We’re looking forward to another exciting event,” Railsback said.
He said the work was originally performed by an all female choir, but has been adapted into the four part version to be presented in Athens.
“Gloria” is divided into several movements that range from festive excitement to profound sadness. It begin with the joyous strains of “Gloria in excelsis Deo.”
The piece moves briskly through the various sections and is roughly 30 minutes in length.
Vivaldi is perhaps best known for the instrumental composition, “The Four Seasons.” Railsback said the orchestra will perform the winter portion of the work during the December concert.
Last year year, the choir and orchestra presented two performances of the “Messiah,” before large crowds in the First Baptist Church auditorium.
The 2021 musical experience was also streamed for viewing by those who could not attend.
The presentation featured professional orchestra members and the combined talents of choral singers and soloists from various Athens area churches.
More information about the concert will be available as the performance nears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.