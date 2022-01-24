When Jill Cox gets an idea she runs with it. After seeing seniors in need of basic things, God touched her heart to do something. She posted her idea of creating an online support group and master resource list on social media for those in need and when the idea was well received her vision started to take shape.
Seniors are often too proud to ask for help, which she said she has witnessed in her own life as a caregiver. They often decide to go without basic needs such as hot water, food, or heat as opposed to reaching out for help. This proud community needs a voice.
Cox hoped to find people willing to donate these needs and services when possible. She also wanted to compile a list of non-profits, churches, organizations and other resources that could help in other ways.
"When I get an idea, I go for it," she said. "When God is in it, it moves forward."
Cox said that since Facebook seems to be the place most people go, this was the logical place to start building a community of helpers. She had the vision of creating the group and posted to see if there was anyone who also saw the need and wanted to team up.
The community response was great and Cox was able to pick up others willing to help. The Cedar Creek Silver Angels Facebook page was created and now the work begins. Roy Pamplin, who helps with physical tasks and is a page administrator, and Caroline Dixon Nowotny, a page administrator.
"I want to create a master resource list to help seniors and others going through a crisis time of need," Cox said.
The group will feature a needed items and services to connect individuals who have the skills and solutions to those that need them.
This list will be posted online. No items will come to Cox, but instead go directly to the recipient.
"I also want to offer a labor of love kind of thing," Cox said. "I want people that can do things and are willing to donate their time, services and products available to those in need. Everyone can do something!"
These silver angels will be called on, but Cox wants those donating to know it is according to their ability and limits. Whether you are a baker, painter, mow lawns, offer tree services, or plumbing, you are needed.
If someone can only donate service once a year, that will be respected. All donations of time and services are also subject to availability.
Her heart for this project was inspired by her mother who taught her to be charitable.
"She taught us that service to others would give you a greater sense of self worth and those you served would benefit from your extended kindness," Cox said. "She was a mover and shaker."
Eventually, Cox would like to work from just needs to include some wants. Perhaps having a monthly drawing of a treat item.
Seniors will have access to the list of food pantries, clothes closets, organizations that can assist with a light bill or deliver a meal. Real life people become angels among us.
"Our mission is to work together as a community to help our seniors or disabled 65 and older have a better quality of life," Nowotny stated. "It takes a village, so we need you!"
Cox plans to connect with any group dealing with seniors that can help her find those in need on a regular basis. If you would like to help, join Cedar Creek Silver Angels on Facebook or email Jill and Caroline at cedarcreeksilverangels@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.