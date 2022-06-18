Maybe you’ve noticed that your bag of chips from the grocery store just doesn’t seem as full, or the roll of toilet paper doesn’t last as long, but yet the price on the product hasn’t risen like everything else, so that’s a good thing, right?
Experts are saying that this might just be the way that companies are cutting costs without consumers recognizing it using a tactic called “shrinkflation,” which is a phrase that is easily described as package downsizing. It is done in a manner in which manufacturers quietly shrink package sizes without lowering prices.
Shrinkflation usually increases in times of high inflation as companies are grasping with higher costs themselves and with the added high gas prices, some are looking to make up the difference somehow.
Most of the time this strategy works as manufacturers know consumers are more likely to notice price increases, but don’t always catch the smaller details like a slight change to the amount of tissues in a box or the weight of a bag of chips.
However, social media proves that people are taking notice as there are many showing before and after pictures of items that used to contain more product in the package like Dawn dish soap which was sold earlier this year in a 7 ounce container and is now being sold in a 6.5 ounce container for the same price.
Reddit readers have been having a humorous time sharing photos of items that they have found shrinking in size such as the Ritz cracker which users claim has been shrinking in size as seen in a photo comparison of an old versus new Ritz cracker next to quarters.
Others have complained that their WIC shopping guide no longer applies to certain items like cereal boxes that require the purchase be a 12 or 36 ounce box or combination equating to. Now, they are finding boxes of cereal in amounts like 22.9, 16.8, and 11.6 ounces and they are having difficulty purchasing these items with their WIC card.
Even animals are getting slighted as Pedigree resized some of their dry dog food products including Pedigree adult complete nutrition grilled steak and vegetable flavor in what used to be a 50 pound bonus size with 3 more pounds free and is currently being sold in a 44 pound bonus size with 4 more pounds free equaling a change of 5 less pounds per bag at the same price.
With interest rates shifting from almost 0% during COVID-19 to a target range of .75% to 1.75% assessed just this week by the Federal Reserve, it seems shrinkflation could be a tactic used by manufacturers for a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.