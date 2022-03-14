Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.