Not many venues have had a history like The Texan in Athens.
City Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator Katie Birk gave the Kiwanis some of that background at their meeting at Tilo’s Tuesday, while building anticipation of things to come.
“It was decided in 2015 that the city would revitalize The Texan,” Birk said.
The movie theater that once thrived within the walls had long been closed and fallen into disrepair. When the city took over the spot, it was with modest plans compared with the fully enclosed, air conditioned venue it was to become.
Birk’s job has been a challenge since the doors opened in 2018. COVID-19 made it impossible to fill the building with the kind of acts Birk and city leaders anticipated when more than $1 million was invested in the venue just off the city square.
Ally Venable brings her sounds to the building Saturday, March 19 for the first of several concerts that will bring several artists through July.
“Ally Venable is an amazing blues musician and she’s only 22,” Birk said. “She’s already won probably a dozen blues awards already in the state of Texas.”
You can check her out on Facebook, where she has about 100,000 followers. The Kilgore native plays guitar, sings and performs her original songs.
“She’s rising quickly,” Birk said.
That’ll be followed by a gospel concert in April, country music in May and a Beach Boys cover band in the summer for those who want to have “Fun, Fun, Fun” in a ‘60s way.
The Texan is available to rent for private events and available or public happenings as well, Birk said.
Weddings, birthday parties memorial celebrations and the like fit nicely into the hall which can be configured various ways for different events.
Birk is soon leaving her role with the city for a spot at the Athens Freshwater Fisheries Center. She says not to worry about the Texan in her absence as city officials are in the process of deciding how to proceed with bookings and continuing to bring talent to the city.
