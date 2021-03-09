Biomerics Manufacturing officials welcomed Athens leaders to a groundbreaking on a new phase of construction on their property at Athens Industrial Park on Friday.
Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics, said he drove in from the company headquarters in Salt Lake City to be part of the event.
"Athens is like this little, second place we go to that we just have that warm feeling for," Sessions said.
Sessions said the expansion will be a $3 million investment to add on to what had already been built.
"We're investing money, because it's a great investment, because of the work that's been done here by these employees and this community," he said. "You created the value. Now the money is coming to support what you've done."
President Todd McFarland, said the company, which manufactures medical devices, has added about a dozen customers since coming to Athens in June 2018, including five or six major ones. A recent new program filled up all the remaining manufacturing space, creating the need for the expansion celebrated on Friday.
"This is the groundbreaking for a 24,000 sq. ft. building which will add 10,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space which will allow us to continue the growth," McFarland said. "This will bring in more jobs and better jobs for the citizens of Athens and Henderson County."
He said customers come to Biomerics because the company has the expertise to provide engineering solutions to solve clinic problems.
"The devices made in this new facility, like the other devices made here serve clinical problems for real patients," McFarland added.
Athens Economic Development Corporation owns a facility on Enterprise Street in the Athens Industrial Park that it leases to Biomerics as part of an agreement drawn up to keep the company in Athens after it bought out FutureMatrix.
"This is a wonderful day for the city of Athens," Mayor Monte Montgomery. "It's an absolute victory for AEDC."
The Biomerics arrival in Athens came after the bad news that FutureMatrix was for sale and if it didn't sell, the company was likely to go out of business.
Montgomery said when Sessions came before the city three years ago to make a presentation on behalf of the company, he was impressed with what he heard.
"In my time on the council and as mayor it was probably the most sincere, well organized and when you left it was probably the most confident I've about one of the businesses that came to Athens," Montgomery said.
When Montgomery learned that Biomerics was interested in the purchase, he consulted with contacts in the medical field and got a glowing report.
"They said if you can land Biomerics in Athens, Texas, you've hit a home run," he said.
AEDC officials also spoke at the groundbreaking. AEDC Board President Will Traxson, who has been a member during the entire time of negotiations with the company said the expansion is a huge blessing to the city.
Director Joanie Ahlers who has served in that said capacity for a little over a year, said Athens is proud to have Biomerics in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.