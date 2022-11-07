A small, hand-written, no return addressed letter arrived at the Athens Piggly Wiggly Thursday morning with a nickel attached after God recalled a memory for the writer.
The note, delivered by USPS, read “When I was a child I was in one of your stores with my little sister. I got five pieces of bubble gum. When it was time to pay I didn’t put them on the counter with other items because I didn’t want to share them with my sister. I certainly wasn’t thinking of stealing them. I am 75 years old now and God has brought this memory to my mind. That store closed many years ago and there are no Piggly Wiggly stores near me that I am aware of. This is the nickel for that gum. Sorry it’s taken so long to make this right.”
Although there was no signature to know who sent the letter, the author’s good intentions and desire to make things right with the Lord, has made an impact on everyone who has read it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.