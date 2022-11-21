This holiday season, make a plan to shop, eat, and stay local starting with Shop Small Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26.
November has been proclaimed Small Business Month in Athens by the City Council. The proclamation read, "We encourage citizens to consider shopping small independent merchants during the month of November, and throughout the holiday season, as a way to boost the local economy and strengthen our small business community.”
Tickets for Shop Small Saturday are available for purchase at the door of The Texan starting at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, doughnuts, and other goodies provided by the Athens Economic Development Corporation. The event is also hosted by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and the East Texas Independent Business Alliance.
Each ticket holder will receive a tote with swag, a map with the list of participating businesses, and a chance to win prizes. Each participating business will have specials, pop-up shops, and artisans so try to make it by each one.
To be eligible for the prize drawings, visit at least 10 participating businesses and have your ticket initialed for the opportunity to win some amazing prizes.
Make sure to visit all the variety that Athens has to offer from art galleries to boutiques for clothing and gifts to restaurants and specialty stores.
