Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE SMITH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR ZACHARIAH SUTTON, BLACK, MALE, 5 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET 5 INCHES, 60 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY JUMPSUIT AND BLACK AND WHITE TENNIS SHOES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR PAMELA MEDLOCK, 59 YEARS OLD, BLACK, FEMALE, HEIGHT FIVE FEET 6 INCHES, 135 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES AND LAST SEEN WEARING A MAROON PLAID JACKET AND KHAKI PANTS, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A DARK GREEN, JEEP, WRANGLER BEARING UNKNOWN TEXAS LICENSE PLATE. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN OVERTON, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 9 0 3 5 6 6 6 6 0 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS THE SMITH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 9 0 3 5 6 6 6 6 0 0.