The shooting that occurred at an elementary school in Uvalde last month has prompted the Henderson County Elections Committee to meet and propose making changes to several polling sites.
These changes are a “direct result of the situation that occurred in Uvalde,” said Henderson County Republican Party Chair Daniel Hunt.
The elections committee, which also includes Henderson County Democratic Chairman Michael Fladmark and Henderson County Election Administrator Paula Ludtke, wants to take precautionary measures to make sure that no children are placed in a situation where someone could access the school in any way from the polling site.
The committee has confirmed they will be proposing a change that would move the polling location from the Murchison School on East Bankhead to a different location.
Other proposed changes might include Cross Roads ISD Gym, Malakoff ISD Learning Center, and the Eustace School.
The only reason that some of these locations may not be changed is if there is no direct access to children in a school setting from the voting stations. They are taking into consideration how voters will be accessing the buildings.
As of May, there are 57,525 registered voters in Henderson County and 17 voting centers. The committee hopes to make changes prior to the November elections, but all proposed location changes must go through the required process.
