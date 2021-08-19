The Argon Medical Devices/Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out was Saturday at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston.
“It was a great morning of shooting and everyone had a good time,” stated Carol Morton KAB Director. “This a wonderful event for Keep Athens Beautiful and it helps us with our programs and projects that we do throughout the year.”
Sponsors for the event were Title Argon Medical Devices, Presenting Athens Daily Review, Republic Services County Line Express, also sponsoring the event were Athens Army Navy Pawn, Allen Family Dentistry, Bacon Auto Ranch and Vera Bank.
Team Winners:
First: County Line Express
Second: Chuck McHam Team
Third: First State Bank
Top Gun Shooter:
Female: Emily McLemore
Male: Will Coleman
Youth: Cason Svehlak
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.