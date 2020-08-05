It isn’t too late to sign up for the seventh annual Argon Medical Services, Keep Athens Beautiful Shoot Out. This year's event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at 5H Shooting Sports, 19105 CR 4235, Frankston.
“The Shoot Out is a clay target game simulating field shooting experience,” KAB stated. “On a Sporting Clay Course, shooters are presented with a wide variety of targets that duplicate the flight path of game birds, flushing, crossing, incoming and other shots. In addition to the clay shoot we will offer on-site raffles/games available for opportunities to win a variety of prizes.”
Keep Athens Beautiful is a non-profit organization, dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and environment of Athens. KAB relies on private contributions, donations and events for 100% of the annual operating budget. Contributions are very important and appreciated.
This year's event is sponsored by the Athens Daily Review and First State Bank. Sponsorships are still available by contacting KAB. Cash awards will be given to the top three teams. The top man, woman and youth shooters will receive a belt buckle.
“We are excited to be back at this venue for a second year,” stated Carol Morton, KAB president.
If you would like to register for this event, call KAB at 903-675-7961.
5H Shooting Sports was opened by David and Kyle Hunt on Memorial Day 2019. The course boasts 27 stations, two skeet fields, two trap fields, two five stand fields and a rifle/pistol range with more improvements on the way. There is also a retail area, climate controlled restrooms and a clubhouse with seating for over 50. It is open for corporate shoots, parties, benefits and private events. They also offer shooting lessons.
“Our classes include all forms of shotgun sports as well as license to carry and hunter safety classes,” David said. “Bring your own firearms or rent some from us. Drop in for some shooting fun.”
5H will have several upcoming events after the KAB shoot out including a registered shoot on Aug. 23, Shoot for the Boot, benefiting Edom Fire Department and Real Men Outfitters. Real Men Outfitters helps get young men outdoors.
For more information on 5H Shooting Sports call 903-876-2772 or visit its website www.5hshootingsports.com.
