The Henderson County Commissioners Court gave approval Tuesday for the Sheriff's Office to locate a deputy at the Child Advocacy Center.
The county is entering an agreement with the Help Center and Child Advocacy Center for an officer to investigate crimes against children and sexual assault cases.
"The investigator will be there for all of the interviews that go on and be there to assist the smaller agencies throughout Henderson County with this type of crime," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
The move will benefit the agencies that deal in the cases as well as take a load off HCSO.
"The money is already in the budget for 2021," Hillhouse said. "The Help Center has agreed to pay $50,000 and the county will be responsible for the rest."
The county funds are available because HCSO had budgeted for a school resource deputy for the LaPoynor School District. LISD decided to create its own police department and hire the deputy who had been assigned there as chief.
County Judge Wade McKinney said he has spoken with prosecutors about the importance of having someone with expertise in that area when a child makes an outcry of abuse.
"I think this is a great opportunity for the Child Advocacy Center and the Help Center," said Leslie Saunders of the Help Center. "We already work closely with the Sheriff's Office and the prosecutors,
County Attorney and District Attorney's Offices, but to have that officer on-site with us will make the cases go much more clearly and quickly."
Commissioners also voted to:
• approved purchase of two Dell monitors and one HP laptop for Justice of the Peace Precinct 5,
cost not to exceed $1,100;
• approved the 2021 Rural Fire Protection Contract with local fire department which must be signed and returned by the departments by April 30;
• appointed a member to fill an unexpired term on the Henderson County Fair Park Board;
• approved for donation of spoil materials from IPL Partners to Henderson County Road and Bridge Departments that become available as they tunnel through locations in the county where the pipeline will be constructed; and
• authorized payment of 2020 bills totaling $243,856.46 and 2021 bills totaling $128,986.61.
