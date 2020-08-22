Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told the Athens Kiwanis Club Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic has brought special challenges in running his department and the jail. "I never thought I'd ever have in my career to send deputies home and hope they don't get sick; to keep deputies in reserve," Hillhouse said. "I'm still doing that." After the COVID-19 first began to escalate in March, several jailers tested positive to the virus causing him to lose an entire shift within the facility. He had to send 18 people home and have workers put in 12-hour days for 14 days straight to pick up the slack. He said they have been fortunate to keep COVID-19 away from the inmate population. "That terrifies me, inside the jail, because they're all living amongst each other," Hillhouse said. The jail population on Tuesday was 351, with a 509 bed capacity. Many of those are on hold for the Texas Department of Corrections. "One of our issues is we've got 88 inmates in our jail that belong to the TDC," Hillhouse said. "TDC has been closed." In 2018, the county spent $54,000 on inmates who should have been in custody of TDC. This year, so far, the cost has been $196,000. On positive result of the COVID-19 crisis is it has forced the county to use available technology to its benefit. "We're actually having court via Zoom and that's a whole lot safer for everybody," Hillhouse said. Smaller hearing, status conferences and some other meetings can be handled electronically, saving a deputy from having to take the inmate across town to one of the courtrooms. "You never know what can happen in those situations," Hillhouse said. The County Judge and Hillhouse have discussed using the technology for those hearings after the COVID-19 threat subsides.
featured
Sheriff tells of dealing with COVID-19
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 in the workplace
- Athens prepares for Canton Eagles
- Athens sweeps Malakoff in non-district action
- NAMI Athens set to start
- Flotilla parade draws a crowd
- First State Bank, Labor of Love to meet the needs of Henderson County Residents
- Cain Center construction on schedule
- When Athenians Shopped Downtown
- Athens wraps up scrimmage strong at Canton
- Athens hits 100 degrees before the rain
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.