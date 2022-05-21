The crowd arrived at the Henderson County Jail one evening in 1937 to protest the arrest of a recently apprehended prisoner – thus presenting a new challenge to the renowned Sheriff Jess Sweeten. And the reporter in the July 8, 1937 Athens Weekly Review had the story.
“Tension was relieved here Friday morning with the removal of Maceo Howard to the Dallas Jail after a hectic night when approximately 75 men visited the Henderson County jail and demanded that Sheriff Sweeten turn Smith over to them.” Interestingly, the reporter first identified the prisoner as Howard – but then keeps referring to him as “Smith.” So we’ll call him that.
It all started when Smith was caught earlier that afternoon after he’d apparently assaulted Mrs. Bennie Sweeney at her home on the old Palestine highway and had been first been lodged in the Tyler jail. Originally Sweeten went to Tyler to bring Smith back to Athens for questioning. Later word spread that Smith was at the local jail so the crowd gathered and pushed their way into the jail lobby. They were met by Deputy Aubrey Corley who came out of the living quarters adjacent to the entrance, and the officer was grabbed and he was disarmed by some of the intruders.
Then Sweeten and Deputy Homer Williams arrived to confront the crowd, and putting their sidearms aside, they entered the lobby. Said the reporter: “The crowd demanded that Sweeten give them the prisoner and two or three pushed their way into his living apartments. Sweeten warned them that they must get out of his living quarters and they did so without remonstrating.” The crowd then demanded the keys to the jail, but the sheriff declined saying his oath of office didn’t allow that.
The crowd continued to be angry but Sweeten speaking calmly informed them that they couldn’t get the prisoner. They began to disperse, though some threatened to return. During the confrontation Sweeten managed to phone Dallas and Tyler for assistance, and soon other officers arrived. However, “when they arrived the excitement was over and there was no further disturbance during the night.” To avoid any future challenges, Sweeten and an officer with the State Highway Patrol removed the prisoner to a Dallas facility for his own security.
So as it turned out by the time the reinforcement officers arrived the intruders had left.
The next day, probably Friday, Sweeten said that the prisoner did not seem excited about the crowd his presence had caused. As he was questioned by officers he confessed to several home invasions describing one where he fled when a homeowner screamed. According to officers, Smith was thought to be about sixteen and was “well known” in the city.
The attack on Mrs. Sweeney occurred when Smith, who had occasionally worked for the Sweeneys, knocked on the front door to ask for a drink of water. Also, he had accompanied Mr. Sweeney on local trips and was familiar with the home routine. However, as Mrs. Sweeney opened the door Smith struck her with his fist, but her screaming brought neighbors who summoned authorities.
A quickly formed posse of neighbors join the officers as they began the search for the assailant and eventually he was captured as he emerged out on a highway. The prisoner was first returned to the Sweeney home for identification and then the victim was taken to the local Wolfe-Duphorne hospital for treatment, suffering from bruises on her face.
Later Smith told officers that he had “prowled around Athens at night for a period of more than ten months” and that “he had killed the woman.”
Said the reporter: “The sheriff said that the 16 year old had signed a statement in which he admitted that he had intended to kill Mrs. Sweeney and that he had planned the attack the day before. ‘I tried at different times to get into houses in Athens’,” He stated that he had not been successful in any of “these nightly forays.” Smith’s statement was taken at the Texas Ranger cabin on the Pan American Exposition grounds by Sweeten and Captain Lee Miller.
“I thought I had killed her by beating her in the temples,” Smith told his questioners in Dallas.
Then on Tuesday morning Sweeten related that he intended to keep Smith in the Dallas county jail and not return him to Athens. “He never has appeared to have been frightened at any time since his capture,” the Sheriff said.
