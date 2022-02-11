Henderson County is seeking funding from the 2022 Homeland Security Grant Program for new equipment for the Law Enforcement Tactical Team.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told Commissioners Court Tuesday the Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle could have been used several times recently in incidents that involved the HCSO.
“This piece of equipment will assist us in getting up closer to residences,” Hillhouse said. “It will not replace the Bearcat, but sometimes terrain is an issue and the Bearcat is extremely heavy. If we don’t have a hard road we’re liable to be stuck on it. With this piece of equipment, we’re not likely to get stuck.”
Hillhouse said a recent incident required the tactical team to be in the second story of a building. The equipment in the grant will enable them to get onto the second floor.
“I know it’s a lot of money. That’s why we’re seeking a grant for it. It’s well needed,” he said.
If the grant is approved and the county obtains the vehicle, they we will have to take it to assist other local agencies if called.
The grant does not require a local match if the funding is awarded.
In other action, Commissioners approved re-appointment of three members of the Henderson County Fair Park Board. It will be the first full term for Cliff Smith and Christy Turner. The other member reappointed, Matt Tyler, has been on the board for several years. Smith is the new chairman for the committee.
Commissioners Court also voted to:
• approve a contract with Xerox for a printer;
• approve a contract with SuddenLink to provide dark fiber between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the communications tower site;
• authorize payment of bills for 2021 totaling $7,744.33 and
• authorize payment of bills for 2022 totaling $444,139.05.
