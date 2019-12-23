Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse presented 2019 awards to some outstanding employees earlier this week. Sgt. Jeromey Rose was named Deputy of the

Year. Sgt. Joshua Snowden was named Detention Officer of the Year. Krista Brown was named Communications Officer of the Year. All three of these individuals go

above and beyond. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is blessed that have such outstanding employees and these three have been outstanding this year. Sheriff

Hillhouse would like to thank them for their dedication to Henderson County

