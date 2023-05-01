Authorities responded a call Friday, April 21, reporting gunshots in the Bonita Point subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City. Soon after, another call came in reporting a female victim who had been shot. Responding units found the victim slumped over in a truck, and despite attempts to revive her, she passed away on the scene.
According to the Hendsron County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was a 25-year-old woman who had been living in the Gun Barrel City, Payne Springs, Cedar Creek Lake area for some time.
392nd District Judge Scott McKee issued search warrants, and officers began canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses. During the search, officers uncovered numerous firearms as well as methamphetamine, heroin, and a significant amount of fentanyl. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A suspect in the shooting was recently arrested for aggravated assault and was found to be taking fentanyl. Medical personnel at the jail used Narcan to combat the fentanyl intoxication, the first time that has happened at the jail.
Fentanyl is a highly dangerous and addictive synthetic opioid that is more potent than morphine. It is often used to cut other drugs, such as heroin, and is a major contributor to the opioid epidemic in the United States.
"The amount of fentanyl that we located at this home alarms me and alarms all the investigators here. It's here, and we knew it was here, but they had quite a bit there,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse
