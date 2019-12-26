Santa and some Deputy elves passed out gifts Monday to three nursing homes. This was their third annual Santa for Seniors event.
“It's always a lot of fun and we look forward to it every year,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
The department takes donations from employees to purchase the gifts. In years past the community has also rallied together offering donations to be passed out.
Every person gets a bag provided by Kindred at Home. The Sheriff gets the nursing homes resident count by male and female and works towards providing a bag for each resident. Then they go and hand out the presents.
HCSO has a great time participating in this event.
Sheriff Hillhouse would like to thank the employees of the Sheriffs office, citizens of Henderson County, and Kindred at Home who gave donations to make this an awesome event and put smiles on numerous seniors today!
“Thanks again and we hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas.” Hillhouse said.
