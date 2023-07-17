From Staff Reports
Thanks to coordinated efforts with Trinidad Police Department, Trinidad Independent School District, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Trinidad School has improvements being made, especially to the floors.
Trinidad School stated on social media, “All of this is made possible because of Sheriff Botie Hillhouse providing us with inmate trustee labor. These guys are work horses and have preformed flawlessly so far. Thank you Sheriff Hillhouse for caring.”
School employees Mike Ayala and Patrick Parker have worked along side the inmates nonstop also.
Trinidad School was blessed with food donations for the workers from Whataburger in Malakoff, Milano’s Pizza in Kerens, Dollar General of Trinidad, and Refuge General store.
