The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people discovered Sunday, Dec. 27, at a Chandler area home.
"We've got a lot of work to do, but it's looking like a murder-suicide," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Few details have been released due to the nature of the case and the ongoing investigation, but Hillhouse said both of the individuals were in their 70s.
"We received a call of two deceased gunshot victims," he said. "We responded with the DA's office and the Texas Ranger's office."
Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan was called to the scene to perform an inquest. The bodies were sent to American Forensics in Dallas for autopsies.
"We will be working with them and moving forward with the investigation," Hillhouse said.
HCSO reports show dispatch received a call, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday of the deaths at a home on Oakwood Drive, north of Chandler. Deputies, investigators and Hillhouse arrived at the location to begin looking into the discovery. Officials were at the scene for about four-and-a-half hours gathering information.
