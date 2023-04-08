4-6-23 Sheriff.jpg

Courtesy photo

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse presents first quarter officer awards to Jacklyn Hart, Samuel Addkinson, and Amanda Rose.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse presented three outstanding employees with awards for their service and dedication to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention Officer Jacklyn Hart was named Detention Officer of the quarter, Deputy Samuel Addkinson was named Deputy of the first quarter, and Communications Officer Amanda Rose was named Communications Officer of the quarter.

BOX:

March Calls for Service

2,103 Total Calls Answered

180 Active Cases

65 Closed Cases

44 Cases Cleared by Arrest

143 Arrests

83 Dogs or cats impounded by Animal Control

Abandoned vehicles-17

Alarms-76

Assault-28

Sexual assault-0

Animal complaint-297

Burglary-23

Civil Matters-88

Crimes Against Children-26

Criminal mischief-29

Criminal trespass-41

Deceased person-7

Deadly conduct-6

Disturbance-94

Forgery/Fraud-23

Found property-11

Gunshots heard-21

Harassment-27

Juvenile complaints-12

Motorist assist-10

Noise complaint-31

Pursuit-6

Reckless driver-9

Recovered stolen property-6

Road blockage-8

Runaway-2

Suicidal subject-25

Suicide-1

Suspicious activity-66

Suspicious person-33

Suspicious vehicle-34

Theft-73

Threats-39

Traffic stops-252

Vehicle complaints-15

Welfare concerns-87

