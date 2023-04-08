Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse presented three outstanding employees with awards for their service and dedication to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detention Officer Jacklyn Hart was named Detention Officer of the quarter, Deputy Samuel Addkinson was named Deputy of the first quarter, and Communications Officer Amanda Rose was named Communications Officer of the quarter.
BOX:
March Calls for Service
2,103 Total Calls Answered
180 Active Cases
65 Closed Cases
44 Cases Cleared by Arrest
143 Arrests
83 Dogs or cats impounded by Animal Control
Abandoned vehicles-17
Alarms-76
Assault-28
Sexual assault-0
Animal complaint-297
Burglary-23
Civil Matters-88
Crimes Against Children-26
Criminal mischief-29
Criminal trespass-41
Deceased person-7
Deadly conduct-6
Disturbance-94
Forgery/Fraud-23
Found property-11
Gunshots heard-21
Harassment-27
Juvenile complaints-12
Motorist assist-10
Noise complaint-31
Pursuit-6
Reckless driver-9
Recovered stolen property-6
Road blockage-8
Runaway-2
Suicidal subject-25
Suicide-1
Suspicious activity-66
Suspicious person-33
Suspicious vehicle-34
Theft-73
Threats-39
Traffic stops-252
Vehicle complaints-15
Welfare concerns-87
