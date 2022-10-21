A plane crash claimed the life of a person Friday evening on the shore of Lake Palestine off FM 315 just outside of Chandler.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed the incident to KLTV news and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have been sent to assist DPS in responding.
DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton told KLTV that there was one fatality in the crash.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
