From Staff Reports
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse presented awards to three outstanding employees for their service and dedication to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office during the second quarter of 2023.
Officer Milinda Wood was named Communications Officer of the quarter.
Officer Zoe Tunnell was named Detention Officer of the quarter.
Investigator Wayne Nutt was named Deputy of the quarter.
The Sheriff’s Office stated on social media, “They have all stood out this quarter and Henderson County is lucky to have each of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.