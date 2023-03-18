Shenanigan’s Deli has opened a second location, inside Freelancer’s Cafe, and is serving its well-known sandwiches with some exciting things in store in the future.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday, enjoy sandwiches made from scratch, like the Hefty Hornet and The Cardinal, subs, and wraps along with a variety of baked goods.
Owner William Mingus has fond memories of working at Buddy’s Grocery, Wyatt’s Cafeteria, and owning other sandwich shops during his lifetime and is passing on his knowledge and love of baking to his children.
In a previous article with the Athens Daily Review, William said "We make most things in house such as three different kinds of potato salad, chicken salad, some of our breads. We are also really proud of our desserts, cookies, brownies, cakes, sweet rolls, all made from scratch."
William’s wife, Jessica, grew up in Athens and William owned two other local sandwich shops in the 1980s. In 2021, the Mingus family opened Shenanigan’s in the Cherokee Shopping Center in Athens and its popularity grew quickly as word got out about their high-quality sandwiches accompanied by great customer service.
This quality and service is what brought Freelancer’s Cafe Owner Paul Benson to Shenanigan’s over and over again sampling the menu and getting to know the family. What he found was that each sandwich was just as good as the last and that the single mistake they made over a two year period was quickly made correct.
He also found that their sandwich wasn’t getting the attention it should and he wanted to make that option more available. This business helping business attitude is what Benson is applying to the Cafe. He says that he’s looking for “the freelancers to help the freelancers” and that’s what bringing the deli to his venue is about.
Freelancer’s is also home to Black Sheep Tattoo with Aaron Taylor which many found odd at first since this is a new concept of having a tattoo shop within another business like Freelancer’s. However, Benson’s goal of growing the local economy and embracing business to business partnership is a unique idea that many are fond of and look forward to seeing evolve.
Freelancer’s is mostly known right now for their almost one-of-a-kind robot that makes coffee - which is a bit of an understatement when you evaluate the technology behind it. Benson uses another local, Van Zandt Coffee Company, for this.
The technology in the building is also lending itself to becoming the home for gaming tournaments that bring in many from outside of the area, as well as local individuals and E-sports teams.
The Mingus’ and their children also continue to run their first location in the shopping center and the Mingus Rose Nursery down Palestine Street from both.
As Freelancer’s grows, Shenanigan’s looks forward to growing with them and expanding its menu as they plan on introducing some special items soon that locals will be very excited about.
Freelancer’s Cafe is located at 114 N. Palestine, Athens.
