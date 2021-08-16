Brad Priddy, Director of Marketing for South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility, and Lisa Moore from Hospice Plus deliver supplies to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. They put together a donation drive for the shelter last month and delivered the donations last week.
Karen Janine Sanderford, age 72, of Athens, passed away to her heavenly home on August 7, 2021. Memorial services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Chapel.
