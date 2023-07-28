From Staff Reports
A large crowd gathered around the Woodrow Walker Downs racetrack, which was recently modified from six lanes down to four lanes, to cheer on their favorite turtle or terrapin during the Kiwanis-sponsored Turtle Races during Saturday’s Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree.
A total of 24 racers competed in different categories. Kiwanians said they had three heats in both the Commercial and Public brackets, which exceeded their expectations and they greatly appreciate the community support.
Kiwanis Club thanked the 12 competitors in the Public bracket on social media, saying “If you were one of the 12 in the Public bracket, we thank you and the crowd thanks you because you treated us and them to four extra races.”
Local Pastor Seth Davidson and fellow Kiwanian repeated his performance from last year by stirring up excitement from the crowd while calling the races trackside.
In the Transportation heat of the Commercial bracket, the Stephen Magee/Elder CDJR-sponsored "Demon" pulled off the win.
In the Financial Services heat, "Big Bucks," sponsored by First State Bank was the winner.
In the Food and Beverages heat, "Turbo" sponsored by 6 Forks Farm's John and Lindsay DeVivo won the trophy with their son, Jack, encouraging Turbo by the track.
In the Public bracket, the three heats were won by "Jasper," "George," and "Ding Dong." respectively. The third bracket, won by "Ding Dong" was pretty unique and historic. It was a heat that pitted terrapins from the Buchinger family that first raced in the Terrapin Races 46 years ago. "Ding Dong" raced to the front and never trailed in the historic heat.
The three winners above then had to race to determine who would represent the Public bracket in the finals. In that race, it was all "George,' which won him a trophy and a chance to win it all in the finals.
And win it all he did, as he raced out of the gate and never looked back, earning him and his trainer, Clayton Allen, the Grand Champion trophy and bragging rights until next year.
