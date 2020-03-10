Imagine waiting 10 years to be able to provide your child with the resources necessary to their growth and development. In a sense, that's what happens when newborns and young children aren't included in the nation's census count.
Newborn babies and young children under five are often missed in the census, which means their needs may not be addressed until the next census a decade later – and that's basically their entire childhood.
Census data determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent to support your state, county, and community.
The 2020 Census will help determine which areas qualify for services that children and families depend on for the next 10 years. Knowing how many children live in our area is essential to providing these programs, and failing to count our youngest citizens can have a powerful impact on their future.
Communities rely on census statistics to plan for food assistance, Head Start programs, childcare, housing support, public schools, early intervention services for children with special needs, children's health insurance, and much more.
The data collected is also used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bringing new businesses and residences to the area.
According to the United States Census Bureau, there are many reasons young children are often missed in the census.
Children living with large, extended families or with multiple families in a shared home often go uncounted as they stay in more than one home and may not be related to the person filling out the census survey.
It's important to remember that everyone living in a home, whether temporarily or permanently, related or not, needs to be counted on the 2020 Census. Children and families without a permanent home who are staying with friends or family on April 1 should be counted at that address.
The same is true for college students and the elderly, other hard to count groups.
Census workers collect counts of those living in college dormitories, nursing homes, military barracks, and shelters, as well as those experiencing homelessness or who have been displaced by natural disasters.
It's important to remember that federal law protects your census responses and your answers can only be used to produce statistics.
By law, the U.S. Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing your information with immigration and law enforcement agencies, or allow it to be used to determine your eligibility for government benefits.
In mid-March, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin mailing invitations with instructions on how to participate in the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
For the first time, the survey can be completed online or over the phone in 13 languages.
If the survey is completed online or returned by mail by the April deadline, census takers will not come to your door.
Everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five United States territories including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
Governments, businesses, communities, and nonprofits all rely on the data that these questions produce to make critical decisions.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov. To apply for a job with the 2020 Census, apply online at: 2020census.gov/jobs.
On the net:
For more on the 2020 Census, watch this short video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXZAe8XYeNQ
