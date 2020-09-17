A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday, charged with possession of child pornography after Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at his home on FM 317 outside Athens.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dustin Smith received a tip of possible child pornography and began an investigation, which led him to registered sex offender, Jeremy Bermea, 39.
District Judge Scott McKee granted a search warrant for the suspect’s home, where HCSO gathered evidence Thursday morning, Sept. 17.
Bermea, who wasn’t home when investigators executed the warrant, was arrested in Athens.
According to a press release, he admitted the child pornography was on devices belonging to him.
He is currently in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.
