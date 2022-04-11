Some severe thunderstorms could be hitting Henderson County over the next three days, according to the National Weather Service.
"There's a low chance of severe storms late this afternoon, but Tuesday afternoon and evening is our primary window of concern," stated the NWS Fort Worth Monday.
The forecast calls for thunderstorm chances to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with some severe storms possible. Hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Another round of storms is also possible Wednesday morning.
Henderson County officials continue to monitor the forecast and prepare for possible severe weather.
