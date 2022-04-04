The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather in Henderson County Monday evening.
According to the NWS, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across much of the region late this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible late today and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible, especially with more discrete storms.
Locally, heavy rainfall between one to two inches, with isolated heavier amounts are possible tonight across eastern North Texas. This may cause instances of minor urban and/or small stream flooding. Flash flooding is not expected.
Henderson County officials will be monitoring the weather situation throughout the night.
Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Never walk, swim, or drive through still or moving floodwaters. The water may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.